In Coordination with States, Home Ministry Facilitates Safe Return of 3,800 Fishermen from Gujarat to Andhra

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Union Home Ministry in coordination with the state governments on Tuesday facilitated the safe return of around 3,800 stranded fishermen from Gujarat to Andhra Pradesh."In coordination with the governments of AP and Gujarat, facilitated the safe return of 3,800 fishermen belonging to AP, who previously went for fishing -- for livelihood purpose, to Gir," Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, said in a tweet."Gujarat government has arranged for buses to ferry them to Andhra, where they'll have a home to #StaySafe," he added.Taking stock of the situation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken up the matter with the Gujarat government, according to the Home Ministry.The Home Minister "discussed the issue with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to facilitate the arrangements of buses and the movement of fishermen".As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 3,548 cases of coronavirus have been reported from Gujarat with 394 cured/migrated/discharged and 162 deaths. (ANI)

