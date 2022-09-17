Hoshiarpur, Sep 17 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Saturday said it has seized 1.50 kg of heroin and Rs 5.09 lakh in cash from two women.

Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Sartaj Singh Chahal said to curb the drug menace a special search operation was carried out in various areas of the city and Mahilpur in the district.

During the search operation, police recovered 1.50 kg of heroin from Usha Devi and Manjit Kaur, who were staying at a house in Langeri village. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

