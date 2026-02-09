Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Actor and Chennai Super Champs co-owner Samantha Ruth Prabhu has lauded the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) for its efforts in promoting and developing pickleball across the country.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress acknowledged AIPA's tireless work over the years in nurturing the sport, supporting Indian professional players, and strengthening the overall pickleball ecosystem in India, according to an AIPA release.

Samantha noted that the rapid growth of pickleball in the country would not have been possible without the dedication and commitment of the people behind AIPA, who continue to focus on grassroots development while building professional pathways for athletes.

The appreciation comes even as her team finished runners-up in the finals of World Pickleball League 2, a marquee tournament supported by AIPA, further highlighting the association's role in elevating competitive pickleball in India.

The recognition reinforces AIPA's vision of building a robust, inclusive, and sustainable future for pickleball, driven by athlete development and long-term growth of the sport nationwide, the release said.

Earlier on Sunday, Dilli Dillwale emerged as the World Pickleball League (WPBL) 2026 champions with a thrilling 3-2 win over Chennai Super Champs in the final held at the Jio World Garden. The Sunil Gavaskar co-owned outfit came back from losing the opening women's singles match to secure triumph in three out of the remaining four matches.

Dilli's Max Manthou was adjudged the Player of the Tournament, whereas Katerina Stewart and Ly Hoang Nam got the Band of Honour for winning the most points amongst women and men respectively, in this campaign, according to a release.

Rika Fujiwara began the outing in her trademark dominating demeanour, overcoming her Dilli Dillwale opponent Alejandra Lopez by 27-3. Right from the commencement of the tie, the seasoned Grand Slam star held an extreme stronghold over the proceedings, refusing to cede an inch, which gave the Super Champs a firm foot ahead in the fixture straightaway.

Following this was the mixed doubles match, where Max Manthou and Trang Huynh paired up to edge past Ly Hoang Nam and Carlota Trevino by 11-10.

The Dilli duo edged past Nam and Trevino by a slender single-point margin in a match that went right down to the dying embers of the summit clash. (ANI)

