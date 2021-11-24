Shimla, Nov 23 (PTI) One person was buried alive and two others injured as a four-storey building collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Tuesday, a state disaster management official said.

Four people were reportedly buried under the debris of the building, state disaster management director Sudesh Mokhta said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin True Example of Public-Private Partnership, Says ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was called in and has reached the spot and one body has been extracted. Besides, two people were rescued with injuries, he added.

The deceased was identified as Suleman, who hails from Bihar, Mokhta said, adding search for another trapped person is on.

Also Read | Noida International Airport to Bring Up to Rs 35,000 Crore in Investment, One Lakh Jobs, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Solan District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) informed that the old building collapsed at around 1.35 pm at Microtech Compay sector 2 in Parwanoo area of Kasauli, Mokhta said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)