Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Kinnar-Kailash Yatra in the Tribal District of Himachal Pradesh, Kinnaur, has been temporarily suspended following heavy rains, landslides, and damage to key bridges and trekking paths, the district administration confirmed on Wednesday.

The decision comes after one pilgrim died, another went missing, and over 1,196 pilgrims were rescued in a multi-agency operation involving the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local authorities.

"The Kinnaur Kailash Yatra has been suspended with immediate effect due to damage at multiple points on the route, posing a serious risk to pilgrims' safety," said Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma.

He said one pilgrim, Rajib Kundu (45) from West Bengal, was found dead near Parvati Kund, and his body has been sent to Rekong Peo for postmortem. Another pilgrim slipped into a gorge and is still missing.

"We have successfully rescued 1,196 pilgrims stranded at various points," Sharma said.

"On August 5, a total of 413 pilgrims were rescued by ITBP, NDRF, and the Kinnaur Trekking Association from Kangrang Nala in Tangling village," Sharma informed.

"On August 6, another 553 pilgrims were rescued from the same route," he added.

"An additional 230 pilgrims were brought back safely via the longer and more difficult Purwani route on August 6," he said.

"The rescue efforts began at 6:30 PM on August 5 and continued non-stop until 2:45 AM on August 6. Over 100 more pilgrims returned via the Kangrang route during the daytime today," he added.

Due to the washing away of bridges at Tanglippi and Kangrang Nallah and the high risk of landslides, Sharma said that "most of the trekking path has become dangerously slippery or unstable, and further movement is not advisable." He said.

"Registration for the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra has been suspended until further notice," he added.

He also informed that the remaining pilgrims will be guided back through the Purbani route, although it is tougher, longer, and less frequently used.

"Our priority remains the safety of all pilgrims and personnel involved," DC Sharma said. (ANI)

