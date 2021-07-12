Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jul 12 (PTI) A 30-year-old man died and 14 people were injured when a bus hit a two-wheeler and rammed a roadside tree near a village on Monday evening, police said.

Sukhjinder Singh was on his scooter when the private passenger vehicle hit him near Rampur village, around 28 km from here, on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road, they said.

The man succumbed to injuries at a government hospital, the police said.

The bus was going to Tanda from Hoshiarpur, they said, adding that injured passengers of the vehicle were sent to a private hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)