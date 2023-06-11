Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): A worker died while three others suffered injuries after a fire broke out in a pharmaceutical factory in Ambernath town in Thane on Saturday afternoon, the official said.

The deceased has been identified as Suryakant Jimat.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy Aftermath: Railway Ministry Launches Drive To Ensure Safety of Signalling Equipment, Relay Rooms.

The fire erupted after a blast in a chemical section of Blue Jet Healthcare company and spread to other parts of the unit, Thane Municipal Corporation said.

The incident took place at the nitration plant of Blue Jet Healthcare in MIDC unit two near the AMP gate on Saturday afternoon.

Also Read | Ajmer-92 Controversy: 'Girls Can Make Even the Biggest Person Slip', Says Sarwar Chishti of Ajmer Dargah (Watch Video).

The 53-year-old Blue Jet Healthcare company manufactures integrated contrast media intermediates for X-ray and MRI procedures, the website of the firm states.

The company has manufacturing units in Shahad, Mahad and two units in Ambernath industrial area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)