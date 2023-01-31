A reactor blast at a pharma company in Anakapalli near Visakhapatnam on Tuesday caused panic among the citizens. A reactor of GMFC Labs Private Limited triggered a huge explosion, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Clouds of black smoke were seen out of the GMFC Labs unit. Manipur Blast: Three People Injured in Explosion in Ukhrul (See Pics).

Visuals From the Spot:

Andhra Pradesh | A reactor exploded at GMFC labs private limited in Anakapalli district. Immediately three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire is under control now. As a safety measure, nearby factories were shut down. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/coPiBj7oJ3 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

