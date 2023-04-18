Noida, Apr 18 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Cyber Crime police arrested a man on Tuesday in connection with an alleged Rs 57-lakh fraud involving a logistics partner of online retail giant Amazon, officials in Noida said.

Five others involved in the alleged fraud were arrested earlier, a police official said.

Karan Gawa (22), a native of Haryana's Hisar and a Class-12 pass, was arrested by the Noida unit of the Cyber Crime police, which is investigating the fraud case lodged in 2021, the official added.

"Police had got a complaint from a Meerut-based businessman that the ID and password of Amazon's service partner Akash Logistics and Supply Chain Solutions were fraudulently used by someone to confirm the pick-up of 167 shipments, totalling items worth Rs 57 lakh," Inspector Reeta Yadav, in-charge of the Noida Cyber Crime police station, said.

"The suspects had misused the log-in ID and password of the service partner of Amazon to commit the crime and wrongfully made money, which was transferred to various bank accounts. During the investigation, the digital trail led the investigators to five people who were arrested in the past and now, this sixth suspect has been nabbed on the basis of technical and documentary evidence," Yadav told PTI.

Those held in the past are Anil Beniwal, Sachin, Rajkumar, Arvind and Sitaram, police said, adding that all of them are in jail.

"The suspected mastermind of the fraud has also been traced and efforts are on to arrest him soon," the inspector said.

The FIR in the case was lodged at the Sector 36 cyber crime police station in Noida under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471 (all related to forgery of documents) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and the provisions of the Information Technology Act.

