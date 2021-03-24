Srinagar, Mar 24 (PTI) Security forces arrested a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday after recovering a grenade and some ammunition from his possession, police said.

During patrolling at a checkpoint in Kokernag area, security forces searched a vehicle driven by Waseem Ahmad, a resident of the area, a police official said.

A hand grenade and 15 rounds of AK rifle were recovered from the vehicle. The driver was arrested and a case has been registered, the official said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)