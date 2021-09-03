Baripada, Sep 3 (PTI) A 40-year-old man died and 21 passengers were injured when a bus was hit by a truck in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday, police said.

The bus, which was going to Keonjhar from Baripada, was hit by a West Bengal-bound iron-ore-loaded truck on the Kolkata-Mumbai national highway near Bangriposhi, police said.

Fire brigade personnel rescued those injured. Six critically injured people were shifted to a hospital in Baripada where one of them succumbed to his injuries, Bangriposhi police station inspector Sanjay Parida said.

The deceased was identified as Bhusan Rana, a resident of Gopiballavpur in West Bengal's Jhargram district. The rest of the injured persons were treated at the Bangriposhi community health centre, Parida added.

