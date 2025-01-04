Gurugram, Jan 4 (PTI) The driver of the bus was killed and four passengers were injured after it collided with a truck parked in the wrong lane amid dense fog near the Kalinger toll plaza on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 10:15 pm on Friday when the Maharani Travels bus was heading to Delhi from Jaipur with over 30 passengers police said.

Due to the dense fog, the bus driver could not see properly and his bus collided with the truck, which was parked in the wrong direction, they added.

The deceased driver has been identified as Subhash Singh Shekhawat, a native of Kairodi Rajnota village of Rajasthan's Kotputli district, police said.

According to a complaint filed by Narayan Das Manwani alias Nikku, a resident of Jahangirpuri in Delhi, a truck was parked incorrectly on the wrong side of the road without any dipper lights or signals.

Manwani said that he was travelling with two friends, Sanjay and Lalit Kumar, both also from Delhi.

"The truck was parked on the wrong side without any dipper lights or signals. In the accident, the driver of the bus died on the spot, while all three of us friends and one other passenger were injured. The accident happened due to the negligence of the truck driver," Manwani said in his complaint.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections against the truck driver at Nuh Sadar police station and he will be arrested soon, police said.

