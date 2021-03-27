Port Blair, Mar 27 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,043 on Saturday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The archipelago now has seven active cases, while 4,974 people have recovered from the disease and 62 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has tested over 3.12 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, the official said.

A total of 12,527 health workers and frontline personnel have been vaccinated thus far, he added.

