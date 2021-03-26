Kohima, Mar 26 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,229 on Friday as one more person tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The fresh case was reported in Dimapur, he said.

Nagaland now has five active cases, while 11,979 people have recovered from the disease, 91 patients have succumbed to the infection and 154 have migrated to other states to date, Health Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

Nagaland has so far tested over 1.35 lakh samples for COVID-19, he said.

A total of 58,777 people have been vaccinated thus far, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.

