Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported one new COVID-19 case, taking its infection count to 7,47,458, a health official said on Monday.

With the addition of the new case on Sunday, there are currently nine active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

No death was reported on Sunday and the COVID-19 fatality toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,969. The recovery count stood at 7,36,248, the official said.

