Jammu, Jun 6 (PTI) Ten people were arrested on Sunday as police foiled separate attempts of cattle smuggling and rescued 82 animals in Jammu division, officials said.

Three people were arrested and 31 animals rescued in Gulabgarh and lower Ramunda hill top in Reasi district, a police spokesperson said.

The smugglers were on their way to Kulgam district in south Kashmir when they were intercepted by police, he said.

On preliminary inquiry, it was found that bovines in small groups were carried from different areas and collected at single point in forests before taking them on foot, through mountain-passes of the Pir Panchal ranges, to Kashmir.

Police rescued 26 bovines when they were being illegally transported to Kashmir at Nagrota in Jammu, the spokesperson said, adding the three drivers were arrested.

In Udhampur district, police arrested four alleged bovine smugglers and recovered 25 animals from them during checking of vehicles at Jakhani along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the spokesperson said.

Four people including two truck drivers were arrested after they failed to produce any legal document for carrying the bovines to the valley, the spokesperson said.

