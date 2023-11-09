Thane, Nov 9 (PTI) Ten policemen from Mumbai were injured after they were attacked with stones and other projectiles while trying to arrest an alleged criminal in neighbouring Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, a team of cops from Mumbai's Andheri police station reached the Irani Basti area in Ambivali near Kalyan to arrest a man involved in a serious crime, he said.

As the news of police presence in the area spread, several locals, including women, pelted stones and other objects at them.

The station house officer of Khadakpada police station in Kalyan said the cops were taken by surprise as they were not familiar with the area. At least 10 policemen suffered minor injuries, he said.

The official said many police parties have come under attack in the past at Irani Basti when they attempted to arrest alleged criminals from there.

A case was being registered in connection with the attack on the police team, he said.

