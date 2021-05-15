Srinagar, May 15 (PTI) An improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 10 kg was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, with police claiming to have foiled a plan by the militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed to carry out an attack.

The IED was recovered following inputs that militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed was planning to carry out the attack, an official said.

Few suspects were questioned and an IED weighing 10 kg has been recovered in Pulwama, the official said, adding that a major attack had been averted. PTI

