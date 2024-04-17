Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 17 (ANI): In a tragic road accident, at least 10 people were killed after a car rammed into a tanker on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad town of Gujarat's Kheda.

According to the officials, while eight people were killed on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries later in the hospital.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kheda, Rajesh Gadhvi said that the car collided with a parked tanker on the Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway.

"A tanker was parked on the Vadodara-Ahmedabad Expressway due to a technical fault. A car carrying 10 people collided with the parked tanker, 8 out of which died on the spot. 2 injured were taken to the hospital but they succumbed to their injuries," Gadhvi said.

The accident took place near Nadiad and led to massive traffic on the 93-kilometre-long expressway.

"Civil administration reached the spot immediately to rescue the bodies from the car, and attempts are being made to contact the relatives," he said.

Teams have been formed to smoothly complete the legal procedure going forward, the SP added. (ANI)

