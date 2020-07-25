Patna (Bihar) [India], July 25 (ANI): Bihar Disaster Management Department Principal Secretary Pratyaya Amrit on Saturday said that 10 lakh people have been affected due to the floods in the state and the Darbhanga district is the worst affected.

He added that there has been a slight reduction in the water levels across the state and around one lakh people have been evacuated.

Pratyaya Amrit said apart from the evacuation of the flood-affected people, relief shelters have been erected and community kitchens are being run.

He said NDRF and SDRF were also assisting in the evacuation work.

As many as 21 relief camps are functional in the state.

"Despite government's requests, some people didn't leave their houses, which is why we are operating unique model of community kitchens," Amrit said.

As many as 271 community kitchens are being operated which are providing food to around 1,20,000 people. Of these 186 are in Darbhanga.

He said three Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters will be used to provide food packets in inaccessible areas.

Amrit said that when Nepal's Terai region had started to receive rainfall, an alert was issued in the northern areas of Bihar.

When information was received from the early warning system and Department of Water Resources, people had been requested to come out of the areas where the water levels were set to increase, he said.

"Water Resources Department Minister Sanjay Jha, Water Resources Department Secretary and I went on an aerial review of the flood-affected areas Pakaha, Devapur, and Sangrampur. Our SOPs are clear and the Chief Minister is reviewing the situation constantly. We are taking necessary precautions due to COVID-19. While rescuing, we are giving priority to women, children, and elderly people. There are many challenges but we are well prepared," he said. (ANI)

