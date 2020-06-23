Nashik, Jun 22 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nashik district registered 10 more deaths due to coronavirus on Monday, taking the toll to 175, while 108 people tested positive for the infection, raising the tally to 2,874, officials said.

Among the deceased, six were from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas, one from Malegaon town and three from other parts of the district, according to an official statement issued by the local administration.

With this, the coronavirus death toll in the district has gone up to 175, it said.

In addition, as many as 108 more people were found coronavirus positive, taking the tally in the district to 2,874, the statement said.

These included 931 patients from Malegaon, 1,292 from Nashik city and 564 from other parts of the district, it added.

