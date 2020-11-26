Port Blair, Nov 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,677 on Thursday as 10 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Five new patients have travel history, while five infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Also Read | Cyclone Nivar: Several Houses Waterlogged in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor District Due to Heavy Rainfall.

Fifteen more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The archipelago now has 137 active coronavirus cases, while 4,479 people have recovered from the disease and 61 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, he said.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan’s Bob Biswas Avatar From Leaked Set Pics Is The Stuff That Haunts Vidya Bagchi’s Nightmares.

The administration has so far sent 1,21,931 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 18 reports are awaited, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)