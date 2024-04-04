Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 4 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party in Telangana, claiming that their decade-long tenure had eroded the democratic fabric of the state.

Reddy also accused the BRS of misusing political power to undermine the opposition.

"In Telangana, BRS was in power from 2014 to 2024, in 10 years, the democratic system was destroyed. He used the political power on the Opposition and conspired against them. In 10 years we have seen so many leaders who changed parties being supported by them. Earlier Congress party, used to do the same and encouraged changing of the parties by opposition leaders," he said.

Voting across all 17 seats in Telangana will be conducted in a single phase on May 13.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BRS won nine of 17 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged four and three seats, respectively.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast a vote in the general election.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 282 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 44 seats. (ANI)

