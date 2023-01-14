Shahjahanpur (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) Four persons, including a 10-year-old girl, were killed in separate road accidents in the district on Saturday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said Rakesh (45) and his 22-year-old son Pintu were travelling to Hardoi on their motorcycle when it was hit by an unidentified vehicle near an overbridge. Both of them died on the spot.

Also Read | Pongal 2022 Greetings: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin Greet People on Pongal Eve.

In another accident near Dharmagatpur village on Puwayan-Mohammadi Road, a speeding car hit a 10-year-old girl grazing a goat on the roadside before ramming into a cyclist, Kumar said.

Both of them died some time later.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Security Forces Deployed Around Aligarh Muslim University as Students Plan Protest Against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Event.

Kumar said the police were trying to trace the two vehicles that caused the accidents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)