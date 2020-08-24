Shimla, Aug 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 100 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the state's tally to 5,102, officials said.

A total of 123 people also recovered from the contagious respiratory disease, they said.

Of the new cases, 30 were reported from Sirmaur, 16 from Solan, 15 from Kangra, 12 from Una, eight from Chamba, six from Bilaspur, four from Mandi, three each from Kinnaur and Hamirpur, two from Shimla, and one from Kullu, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

The recoveries were reported from Kullu (31), Kangra (21), Una and Mandi (14 each), Sirmaur (13), Bilaspur (9), Hamirpur (8), Chamba (5), Kinnaur (4), Mandi (3) and Lahaul-Spiti (1), he said.

With this, the total number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in the state so far has risen to 3,584, he said, adding that 52 patients have migrated out of Himachal Pradesh.

Till now, 28 COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the disease.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,436, Jindal said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 471, followed by Sirmaur (172), Kangra (131), Mandi (123), Bilaspur (112), Chamba (101), Una (87), Kullu (86), Hamirpur (70), Shimla (59), Kinnaur (22) and Lahaul-Spiti (2).

