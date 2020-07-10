Panaji, Jul 10 (PTI) Goa on Friday reported 100 new COVID-19 cases, the third consecutive day the rise has been in triple digits, taking the state's overall count to 2,151, an official said.

On Thursday, the rise was 112 while it was 136 on Wednesday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Single Highest Spike of 7,862 Coronavirus Cases, 226 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Jumps to 2,38,461, Fatality Toll reaches 9,893.

A total of 74 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 895 active cases, he added.

"Of the 4,500 samples tested, 100 were positive, 1715 negative and 2,685 reports are awaited," he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 7,862 New COVID-19 Cases, 226 Deaths: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

State health minister Vishwajit Rane said 30 vials of Remdesivir to be given to patients between the 5th and 8th day as per treatment protocol laid down by All India Institute of Medical Sciences had been procured.

"We have also put in requisition for 1000 vials of Remdesivir," he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 2,251, new cases: 100, deaths: 09, discharged: 1,347, active cases 895, Samples tested till date: 87,865.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)