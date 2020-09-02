Jammu, Sep 2 (PTI) More than a hundred women leaders and workers from different political parties joined the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Wednesday, a party spokesman said.

They joined the party at a function at its headquarters here in the presence of party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari.

Speaking on the occasion, Bukhari welcomed them into the party and hoped that they would work for the empowerment of women.

Namrta Sharma, the provincial president of the party's women wing, demanded that the government give reservation to women in the political field in Jammu and Kashmir for their empowerment.

“Many women, especially in rural areas, are unaware about various welfare schemes and it is the responsibility of the administration to make them aware about them," she said and expressed her commitment to strengthen the women wing in Jammu division for their upliftment and empowerment.

