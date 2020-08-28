Champhai (Mizoram) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): As many as 10,000 methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 35 lakhs were recovered in the general area of Melbuk in Champhai district here on Thursday, the Assam Rifles said.

The recovery was made by the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles.

Also Read | Airlines Can Now Resume Onboard Meals And In-flight Entertainment, Says Government Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Methamphetamine is a powerful and highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)