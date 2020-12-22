Bhopal, Dec 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday reported 1,005 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,33,324, while 12 fatalities took the death toll to 3,502, a health official said.

The state's recovery count reached 2,18,828 after 1,053 people were discharged during the day.

"Four deaths took place in Indore district, two in Bhopal and one each in Khargone, Hoshangabad, Morena, Harda, Seedhi and Guna districts. Of the new cases, Indore accounted for 347 and Bhopal 121," the official said.

Indore's case tally is 52,296, including 844 deaths, while the number of active cases in the district stands at 4,093.

"The overall tally in Bhopal is 37,618 with 559 deaths, while the number of active cases is 2,105," said the official.

As many as 28,482 samples were tested statewide for the virus on Tuesday, which took the total of tests to beyond 43.93 lakh, he added.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,33,324, new cases 1,005, death toll 3,502, recovered 2,18,828, active cases 10,994, number of people tested so far 43,93,989.

