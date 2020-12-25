Bengaluru, Dec 25 (PTI) Karnataka added 1,005 new COVID- 19 cases and five related fatalities, taking the infection count to 9,14,488 and the toll to 12,044, the health department said on Friday.

The day also saw 1,102 patients getting discharged after recovery and there were 13,508 active cases in the state.

The state's cumulative COVID-19 tally stood at 9,14,488, including 12,044 deaths and 8,88,917 discharges, the department said in its bulletin.

A total of 13,300 patients were stable in isolation at designated hospitals, while 208 are in Intensive Care Units.

As many as 578 fresh cases were from Bengaluru Urban district, which also accounted for four of the five deaths, followed by Dharwad 1.

Four of the deceased had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), while the patient in Dharwad had Influenza Like illness (ILI).

Mysuru was second in the number of cases 79, Hassan 43, Kalaburgai 34, Dakshina Kannada 30, Mandya 24, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with 3,85,586 infections, followed by Mysuru 52,124 and Ballari 38,790.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban was on top 3,72,479 discharges, followed by Mysuru 50,577 and Ballari 37,940.

A total of over 1,35,14,362 samples have been tested so far, out of which 98,568 were tested on Friday alone.

Till date tests have been conducted on 1,419 UK passengers who have arrived in Karnataka, out of which 14 are positive, 744 are negative and results of 661 are awaited, it said.

