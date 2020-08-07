Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): As many as 10,483 new COVID-19 cases and 300 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Friday.

The state Health Department said that the total number of cases in the state is now at 4,90,262, including 1,45,582 active cases, 3,27,281 recovered patients and 17,092 deaths.

With the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases, India's COVID-19 count rose to 20,27,075 on Friday. (ANI)

