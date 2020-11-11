Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) Mumbai reported 1,069 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest daily count so far this month, taking its tally to 2,66,746, the city civic body said.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, the death toll increased to 10,503 with 22 fresh fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

This is the first time this month that the city has reported four-digit single day COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, the financial capital had registered 525 new COVID-19 cases.

Also, for the first time in several months, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the city dropped down below the 13,000-mark after a data reconciliation exercise.

The BMC said the number of active cases dropped to 12,674 as names of duplicate and outstation patients were removed from the list during the reconciliation process.

It said the number of recovered patients increased to 2,39,800, about 90 per cent of the tally, with 1,714 more patients getting discharged from hospitals during the day.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted so far in the city stood at over 16.48 lakh, it said.

According to the BMC, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the city went up to 243 days, while the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases dropped down to 0.29 per cent.

Also, the number of sealed buildings went below the 6,000-mark after a gap of few months.

According to the BMC's data, the city has 500 containment zones and 5,934 sealed buildings.

The civic body seals a building or declares an area as a containment zone after one or more people from there test COVID-19 positive.

