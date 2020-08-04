Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): As many as 1,083 COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday, Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

"Kerala reported 1,083 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 1,021 patients who were under treatment for the disease have been recovered today. A total 902 people were infected through contact while source of infection in 71 cases is unknown," Shailaja said.

According to the data, there are 242 infected people in Thiruvananthapuram district, 135 in Ernakulam district, 131 from Malappuram district, 126 in Alappuzha district, 97 from Kozhikode district, 91 in Kasaragod district, 72 from Thrissur district, 50 in Palakkad district, 37 from Kannur district, 32 in Pathanamthitta district, 30 from Kollam district, 23 in Kottayam district and 17 from Wayanad district.

"Till now, 16,303 people have been cured of COVID in the State and 11,540 patients are still undergoing treatment," Shailaja said.

"There are 1,45,062 persons under observation across the state, 1,34,140 at their homes or institutional quarantine centres and 10,922 in hospitals. 1,241 people were hospitalised today," added the minister.

Thirteen new places were demarcated as hotspots today while 10 were exempted. There are presently 509 hotspots in Kerala, she said. (ANI)

