Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 11 (ANI): The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has successfully completed the launch of its 10th steel bridge in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The bridge, spanning 60 meters in length, was launched over a western railway facility (laundry) situated adjacent to the railway tracks.

After months of meticulous planning and preparation, the bridge launching was executed with precision in just seven hours. This marks the first steel bridge launched in the Ahmedabad district as part of the project.

For the transverse launching of the bridge, it was assembled at a height of 16.5 metres above the ground on temporary trestles. Subsequently, the structure was side-slewed into position using two semi-automatic jacks, each with a 200-ton capacity, supported by locking trolleys for enhanced stability.

The bridge, which weighs 485 metric tons, measuring 12 metres in height and 11.4 metres in width, was fabricated at a dedicated workshop in Wardha (Nagpur, Maharashtra) and transported to Ahmedabad using specially designed trailers. The construction involved approximately 20,360 Tor-Shear Type High Strength (TTHS) bolts, coated with C5 system protective painting and equipped with elastomeric bearings to ensure durability and vibration control.

A temporary platform measuring 35 by 60 metres was constructed for assembling the main structure. Additional temporary brackets were installed to strengthen the track beam during the transverse movement, improving its stability. In total, 14 skid arrangements were utilised, four of which were specifically dedicated to the transverse launching process.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train viaduct in Ahmedabad will pass through 31 crossings, including railway tracks, flyovers, a canal, a river bridge spanning the Sabarmati River, and six steel bridges. Across the entire corridor, a total of 28 steel bridges are planned, with 17 located in Gujarat and 11 in Maharashtra.

Earlier on September 20, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw interacted with workers engaged in the construction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train tunnels, congratulating them on achieving a breakthrough using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM).

"Today, an important milestone has been achieved in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. An undersea tunnel is being constructed beneath the creek between Mumbai and Thane," Minister Vaishnaw told ANI.

According to the minister, the bullet train project aims to reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad from two hours to just seven minutes. The project is also expected to boost the economies of other major cities along the route, including Thane, Vapi, Surat, Baroda, and Anand.

Minister Vaishnaw further stated that the plan is to run trains every half an hour during peak hours in the morning and evening, with eventual plans to have trains available every ten minutes during peak times.

"This means that if you want to travel from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, the system of pre-reserving tickets will be eliminated. Simply arrive at the station, catch a train in ten minutes, and reach your destination in two hours. This will create a new approach to the entire service," Vaishnaw said.

A significant milestone was also achieved for the ambitious undersea tunnel project between BKC and Shillphata, where the NATM successfully completed a breakthrough for its five-kilometre tunnel stretch.

This critical section, which runs 4.881 km, includes a challenging seven-kilometre segment beneath the Thane Creek. Tunnelling commenced in May 2024, and on July 9, engineers celebrated the first breakthrough for a continuous 2.7 km section connecting the ADIT to the Savali shaft. (ANI)

