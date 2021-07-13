Jaipur, July 13: Eleven cases of the new Kappa variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Rajasthan, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday. Of these, four cases each are from Alwar and Jaipur, two from Barmer and one is from Bhilwara, he said.

The minister said reports of nine samples have been received from Delhi and two from the Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital. Kappa COVID-19 Variant Detected in Uttar Pradesh; Here's What We Know So Far About Its Prevalence and Propagation.

The Kappa variant is a moderate form of the coronavirus as compared to its delta variant, Sharma said. Rajasthan reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

