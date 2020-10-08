Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): As many as 11 people including juveniles were arrested in five different cases related to temple --three cases are detected in Kurnool district, one in Guntur rural district and one in West Godavari district, said the office of Andhra Pradesh police Director General of Police Office in a statement on Wednesday.

The official statement detailed about the incident took place in different districts.

Also Read | Taiwan Foreign Ministry Slams Chinese Embassy For Warning India Media Over ‘National Day of Taiwan’ Coverage.

"In Guntur district, it was widely publicised that the idol of Goddess Saraswati in the premises of Krishnaveni College in Narasaraopet town was desecrated. The owners of the site responded on that matter. They said that they had given the building on rent for 10 years ago, for Krishnaveni College. Two years ago we decided to construct new buildings and asked the college management to vacate. When the sheds constructed were being demolished; Saraswati idol is damaged. But the idol was not damaged. All such reports are not true," the statement reads.

In Nandyal town of Kurnool district, two minor girls have stolen money from a Hundi, according to an official statement.

Also Read | Unlock 5 in Telangana: State Govt Issues Guidelines for Allowing More Activities; Cinemas, Schools Not to Open Yet.

"The police identified the case with the help of CCTV cameras. One of the girls (15) belong to Parnapalli village, Bandi Atmakur mandal. Another girl (15) is from Chapirevula village, Nandyal mandal. Their theft is recorded in CCTV Cameras. Case was filed on 10 persons who were digging for hidden treasures in places of worship. Further, five of them were arrested," it said.

In Kurnool district, four persons were arrested for writing provocative statements on the wall of temples in Adoni town. It is found in CCTV camera footage that two males have cut the wire and interrupted power supply, according to the DGP D Gautam Sawang office's statement.

In West Godavari district, two juveniles are arrested and cash has been fully recovered in the case of breaking down the Hundi in Goddess Pailamma, it said.

The statement further informed that 33 cases are registered from Antarvedi temple chariot case. The chariot of the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district was gutted in a fire mishap in the early hours of September 6. A total of 178 persons are arrested among the 76 unresolved cases. However, all these are separate incidents.

"Some people are trying to create unrest in the society by spreading communal hatred messages through social media. The police department will not spare any such attempts, but will take stern action. So people should be alert while making posts in social media. AP police is taking all measures for protection of places of worship, keeping their sanctity intact," it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)