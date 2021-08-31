New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): 11 live cartridges were recovered from New Delhi Railway Station's parking lot on Tuesday, the police said.

According to Delhi Police, PCR staff found 11 live cartridges in the parking lot at Ajmeri Gate at New Delhi Railway Station.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 24-Year-Old Woman From Moradabad Blackmails Childhood Friend With Her Morphed Inappropriate Photos & Demands Rs 10 Lakh, Arrested.

"It is possible that the patrolling team of RPF might have dropped it inadvertently," says DCP Railway

The PCR then informed and submitted the cartridges to New Delhi Railway Station Police.

Also Read | De'el Woods: The Owner of 'Better Than Amazing Records'.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)