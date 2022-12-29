New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Delhi logged 11 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.29 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

No Covid-related fatality has been reported, it said.

Delhi recorded 13 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 0.33 per cent.

The national capital had reported 16 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent.

The city logged seven cases on Monday with a positivity rate of 0.39 per cent.

On Tuesday, mock drills were conducted at various hospitals in Delhi to assess their preparedness, including availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of Covid cases.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the health portfolio, visited the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital to assess the drill, and asserted that the city government-run hospitals are "fully equipped" to fight any surge in Covid cases.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's COVID-19 tally has risen to 2,007,199. The death toll stands at 26,521, the data showed.

The fresh cases came out of 3,842 tests conducted the previous day, the health department bulletin stated.

Delhi had logged five cases with a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent and one death on December 21.

Only 12 of the 8,311 beds are occupied at present in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the city, while 22 patients are under home isolation, the latest bulletin said.

The number of active cases stands at 35, it said.

The Delhi government on Monday had approved a budget of Rs 104 crore for hospitals to procure general medicines as part of preparations to deal with emergency situations amid a surge in Covid cases in some countries.

