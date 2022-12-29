Mumbai, Dec 29: Mumbai on Thursday reported nine COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,55,117, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,746, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was a rise from the four cases detected on Wednesday, he pointed out. COVID-19 Scare: Delhi Reports 11 New Positive Cases for Coronavirus in Last 24 Hours.

The recovery count increased by three to reach 11,35,321, leaving the city with an active caseload of 50, he said. Indian Government’s Decision To Re-Introduce COVID-19 Testing for International Passengers ‘Disappointing and a Step Backwards’: IATA.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent and the caseload doubling time is 1,33,131 days. The city's overall growth rate of cases between December 22 and 28 is 0.0005 per cent.

So far, 1,86,29,246 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 3,064 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

