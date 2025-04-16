Rampur (UP), Apr 16 (PTI) An 11-year-old deaf-and-mute Dalit girl has allegedly been raped in a village in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Wednesday.

The girl, who was missing since Tuesday evening, was found lying unconscious in a field in the morning, they said, adding that she was naked and bleeding.

Also Read | India To Grow by 6.5% in 2025, Maintain Status As Fastest-Growing Major Economy: UN Report.

Her family members were subsequently informed, police said.

The girl hails from a village located within the Shahbad police station limits.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Fire: Blaze Erupts in Portion of Morena District Hospital Due to Short Circuit, Patients Shifted; No Injuries (Watch Video).

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Jaipal Singh said the girl was rushed to a hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable.

An FIR has been registered on a complaint from the rape survivor, the officer said, adding that three teams have been formed by the superintendent of police to work out the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)