Ahmedabad, Nov 12 (PTI) As manyas 1,120 new coronavirus cases were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the infection count in the state to 1,84,964, health officials said on Thursday evening.

The death toll due to coronavirus in the state reached 3,785 with six more deaths, they said.

Also Read | Who Will Be the Next CM of Bihar? Here’s What Nitish Kumar Said.

As many as 1,038 patients also recovered during this period.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,84,964, new cases 1,120, death toll 3,785, discharged 1,68,858, active cases 12,321 and people tested so far 66,80,500.

Also Read | BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Inaugurates First-of-its-kind Giant Air Purifier in Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar Market.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)