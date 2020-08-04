Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A total of 1,124 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported from Rajasthan till 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

State Health Department said the count of cases in the state stands at 46,679 including 13,115 active cases and 732 deaths. A total of 32,832 persons have recovered from the viral infection in the state so far.

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,050 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the total count of cases in the country reached 18,55,746. (ANI)

