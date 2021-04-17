Srinagar, Apr 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 1,145 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 195 travellers, bringing the infection count to 1,45,166, while three more people succumbed to the virus, raising the toll to 2,051, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 503 were from the Jammu division and 642 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 319 new COVID-19 cases, including 47 travellers, followed by 264 in Jammu district and 112 in Baramulla district.

The number of active cases has now reached 10,910 in the Union Territory, while 1,32,205 patients have recovered so far from the infection, they said.

