Bengaluru, Sep 1 (PTI) Karnataka reported 1,159 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,50,604 and the toll to 37,339.

The day also saw 1,112 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,94,827.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of cases (359), as the city saw 232 discharges and seven deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 18,412.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.66 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.81 per cent.

Out of 21 deaths reported on Wednesday seven were from Bengaluru Urban, while Dakshina Kannada logged five, Udupi three and Hassan two, followed by others.

Among new cases in districts, Dakshina Kannada came behind Bengaluru Urban with 191 infections, Kodagu was next with 95, Mysuru and Udupi logged 91 each, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,38,196, followed by Mysuru 1,76,170 and Tumakuru 1,19,284.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,14,637, followed by Mysuru 1,72,795 and Tumakuru 1,17,532.

Cumulatively a total of 4,36,49,857 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,75,319 were on Wednesday alone.

