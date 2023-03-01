Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 1 (ANI): As many as 118 terrorists of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda are based in Pakistan and PoK, of whom 10 are most active and are attempting to spread terrorism in the region by recruiting the youth, a top police officer said on Wednesday.

The police said the two terrorists have been declared as 'Individual' (those indulging in lone-wolf attacks) terrorists while two others as 'Proclaimed Offenders' (PO).

SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said the police have also seized the properties of one of the POs and are preparing a dossier against those attempting to revive terrorism in the district.

"118 militants of Doda are based in Pakistan and PoK at the moment, of whom 10 are most active. They try to involve the youth here in militancy. They are trying to spread militancy once again in Doda and the Jammu province. We have made the profile of 10 such militants who are most active. We have declared two individual terrorists and two as proclaimed offenders," the SSP told ANI.

"We have seized the properties of one of them. We are collecting evidence against the rest. We are preparing the dossier against those, who are attempting to revive militancy in Doda. We are collecting the details of their properties and action will be taken against them when the time comes," he added.

The officer informed further that the police were preparing to act against the 'most active terrorists' in the region.

He informed that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has declared Abukh Habib, who is reportedly one of the most active terrorist in the region, as an 'Individual terrorist'.

"Abukh Habib is one of the most active militants in the region. He had a hand in militancy incidents in the Jammu province, which included planning and executing IED and grenade blasts. He is attempting to revive militancy in the Doda district. The MHA has declared him as an 'Individual terrorist'. Mohd Irshad is also active (in the region). He is a militant belonging to the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and has been declared as an 'Individual terrorist'. We are taking the details of his property from the revenue department and will act legally once we get the details," Qayoom said.

On other terrorists trying to indoctrtinate and induct the youth into militancy, the officer said, "There is another militant named Nazeer, who is also involved in anti-national activities. He has also been trying to induct the youth into terrorism. He belongs to the LeT. We also recently seized the property of another militant named Abdur Rashid, aka Jahangir."

He informed that the police have acted against 11 people so far, under the UAPA, adding that they have been jailed.

"We have acted against 11 people under the UAPA and they are in jail. In what is a positive sign, whoever the militants reach out for indoctrination come to us and we arrange counselling for them. I appeal to the people not to believe in claims made by them. They try to motivate people by reaching out to them over phone. But the good thing is that all those who they contacted came to the police. We arrange counselling for them so that the militants don't succeed in their plans," he said. (ANI)

