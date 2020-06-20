Mumbai, June 20 (PTI) 1,197 new coronavirus patients were reported in Mumbai on Saturday, taking the total cases in the city to 65,265.

In grim news, the financial capital of the country also recorded 136 deaths due to the pandemic, which is the highest single-day figure, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release.

Also Read | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Urges Centre to Change Policy to Allow Soldiers at Borders to Use Firearms in Self-Defence: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 20, 2020.

The death toll in the city thus rose to 3,559, it said.

Out of 136 deaths, 75 deaths had occurred between June 16-19 and rest 61 before June 16, it said.

Also Read | Mumbai Man Rakes in Rs 49 Lakh Through Illegal Tobacco Sale During Coronavirus Lockdown.

610 COVID-19 patients were discharged from city hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 32,867.

Mumbai now has 28,839 active COVID-19 cases. 801 new suspected patients were admitted in the hospitals in the past 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)