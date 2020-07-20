Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 20 (ANI): A total of 1,198 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in Telangana, taking the state tally to 46,274, the state health department said on Monday.

The total figure includes 11,530 active cases and 34,323 recoveries. So far, 422 have died due to the infection.

With the highest single-day spike of 40,425 new cases, India's COVID-19 count crossed 11 lakh on Monday.

The Union Health Ministry said that the total number of cases in the country now stands at 11,18,043 and the toll has gone up to 27,497 with 681 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases include 3,90,459 active cases and 7,00,087 cured/discharged/migrated patients (ANI)

