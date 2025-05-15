Bhupalpally (Telangana) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Saraswati Pushkaralu, a sacred river festival, began with a Ganapati puja at the Triveni Sangam in Kaleshwaram, located in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, on Thursday.

Telangana Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, his wife, District Collector Rahul Sharma, Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, High Court Judge Surapalli Nanda and several devotees took a holy dip here earlier this morning.

Minister Babu expressed in a post on X that he feels blessed to have participated in the Saraswati Pushkaralu festival.

"I feel truly blessed to have taken part in the sacred Saraswati Pushkaralu at the Triveni Sangamam in Kaleshwaram early this morning. As the holy rivers Godavari, Pranahita & the subterranean Saraswati converge at this divine site, it's a profoundly spiritual moment for all of us. Witnessing thousands of devotees gather with such unwavering faith was a humbling and sacred experience. The first holy dip by His Holiness Sri Sri Sri Madhavananda Saraswati ji added immense sanctity to the occasion," Minister Babu said on X.

Minister Babu remarked that the festival is not merely a ritual but an opportunity for everyone to reconnect with the divine.

"These 12 days of Pushkaralu, from the 15th to the 26th, are not just a ritual but a chance for every soul to reconnect with the divine, and I invite everyone to come, reflect, and receive the blessings of Maa Saraswati," he added.

Saraswati Pushkaralu is a Hindu festival dedicated to worshiping the sacred Saraswati River, which is considered the goddess of knowledge and wisdom. The 12-day festival is being celebrated from May 15th to May 26th.

"I warmly invite you and your families to take part in the sacred Saraswati Pushkaralu this May 15-26, a rare and divine event that comes once in 12 years. As we gather on the banks of the holy river to offer prayers and take the ceremonial dip, we come together in the spirit of devotion, tradition and unity. This is a spiritual experience and also a celebration of our rich cultural heritage. I urge everyone to participate, seek blessings and help preserve the sanctity of this auspicious occasion," Minister Babu said in another post. (ANI)

