New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take stock of the Jalgaon train accident.

The Union Home Minister also took to social media X and assured that the local administration was providing all possible help the injured people.

"The train accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra is extremely sad. I spoke to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in this regard and got information about the accident. The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured," the post read.

Shah also offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and hoped for speedy recovery of the injured people.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," the post further read.

At least 11 people have died and 6 others injured after Karnataka Express hit passengers in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. The passengers of the Pushpak Express had stepped outside their coaches due to a suspected fire on the train, and while outside the Karnataka Express passed through the adjacent track, and several passengers were hit by the moving train.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan also took to social media X and wrote that the death of the passengers was unfortunate.

"Extremely saddened to know about the unfortunate death of some passengers after they were hit by another train near Jalgaon. Convey my condolences to the next of those who lost their lives. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured," the post read.

Maharashtra Minister Gulabrao Patil while speaking to ANI giving details of the incident said that it occurred when the passengers of the Pushpak express jumped off the train after pulling the chain when a rumour of fire spread in the general coach and were hit by the incoming Karnataka Express.

"Passengers of Pushpak Express which goes from Lucknow to Mumbai, jumped from the train after pulling the chain when a rumour of fire was spread in the general coach. At the same time, Karnataka Express was crossing from the other track which hit the passengers..." he said.

Further, he confirmed that 11 people had died while four had been injured.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole blamed the Modi government for the increasing rail accidents in the country.

"If we notice, rail accidents in the country have increased since the Modi government has come. The Kavach system has also failed to work... Even though prices of rail tickets have increased, the cost of the lives of people has decreased? Till when will this go on? This is very unfortunate. If the Modi government keeps true to their words, then he should immediately resign...." he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the families of the victims who died in the Jalgaon train accident. The state government will also bear all the medical expenses of the injured. (ANI)

