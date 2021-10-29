Chandigarh, Oct 29 (PTI) Haryana on Friday reported 12 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the state's infection count to 7,71,229.

No infection death was reported in the state, where the virus has claimed 10,049 lives so far, according to a Health Department bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, eight were reported from Gurugram and two from Faridabad.

The number of active cases stood at 110 while the number of overall recoveries were 7,61,047.

The recovery rate stood at 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

